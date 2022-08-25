Podcast: Jets Offensive Roster Bubble

There isn’t much time for players on the roster bubble to make their case. We are at the end of training camp, and only one preseason game remains.

On today’s podcast we examine the players on the bubble on the offensive side of the ball. Suddenly there seems to be a heated competition for the third quarterback job. There are also battles at wide receiver, running back, tight end, and the offensive line. It isn’t clear how many players the Jets are planning to keep at each position. A tight end who could stick around if the Jets keep four won’t be around if they keep three instead. And there is that final chance to make an impact this weekend against the crosstown rival Giants at MetLife Stadium.

