Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 8/25

Jets training camp continues today albeit at a new venue.

Last week before the second preseason game of 2022, the Jets practiced with the Atlanta Falcons in Florham Park for two days.

Leading to this weekend’s preseason contest with the Giants, the team is conducting one joint practice. It is today at the Giants’ facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey, near MetLife Stadium.

As many media members have noted, this is the first time the Jets and Giants are conducting a joint training camp practice since 2005. That was Herm Edwards’ final year as Jets head coach. A huge fight broke out between the two teams at that practice.

This practice is one of the last chance for roster bubble players to make an impact ahead of the final preseason game and next week’s final cutdown.

