New York Jets Flight Connections 8/25/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The joint practices between the Giants and Jets have begun, and things have already gotten rowdy between the two teams. While I don’t care much for preseason games, I’d like to see the Jets pull out a win against the Giants in the Snoopy Bowl. The two haven’t played in the regular season since 2019 when the Jets beat them, and the preseason streak has been nice to see happen as well. With the Jets starters likely to play in this preseason game as well, my eyes will be glued as to who plays well and who doesn’t. This will be the team’s final test before the games start to count; let’s hope they’re ready. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Daily (8/24) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Wednesday's Practice

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/24) | Corey Davis Deep Across the Middle, Michael Carter TD Catch, Sauce Gardner Deep PBU & More

Zack Rosenblatt - Giants-Jets practice 2005: An ‘insane’ day of brawls, blood and dirty hits

Connor Hughes - Despite 'little brother' comments, don't expect much bad blood during Giants-Jets joint practices

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Practice Report | HC Robert Saleh ‘Anticipating a Really Good Day’ With Giants

Andy Vasquez - Jets training camp observations, Day 19: Why Sauce Gardner hasn’t been named starter yet, Duane Brown in team drills, more

Ethan Sears - Sauce Gardner impresses, O-line struggles at Jets camp

SNY - Coach Saleh discusses Jets starters earning their spots and Duane Brown practicing with the starting OL

Justin Fried - NY Jets LT Duane Brown in 'phenomenal shape' ahead of preseason debut

Michael Nania - 2 starting linemen return to NY Jets' team drills at practice

SNY - Jeane Coakley catches up with Jets rookie running back Breece Hall about his first NFL training camp | Jets Training Camp

Andy Vasquez - Projecting Jets’ 53-man roster before final preseason game vs. Giants: How will Joe Douglas handle d-line, other tough choices?

Dalton Miller - New York Jets 53-man roster projection: Will Jabari Zuniga or Bradlee Anae win a roster spot?

Ryan Moran - Daniel Jeremiah shares stat projections for New York Jets rookies Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall

John Pullano - Jets Rookie RB Breece Hall Continues to Learn the Nuances of a New Offense

John Laghezza - The 2021 splits that validate emerging breakouts like Elijah Moore and Darnell Mooney

Rivka Boord - System vs. personnel: Which should the NY Jets defense prioritize?

Michael Nania - NY Jets Film: Sauce Gardner's outstanding coverage vs. Atlanta

Randy Lange - Greg Zuerlein Nails Down Jets' Kicking Job by Going About His Business

Justin Fried - NY Jets hope Greg Zuerlein can finally break their kicker curse

David Wyatt-Hupton - Let's Talk Chris Streveler

Michael Obermuller - Jets Fans Ready to ‘Riot’ if Recent Draft Bust Makes Team

Geoff Magliocchetti - Former NY Jets coach Rex Ryan to partake in 'The Amazing Race'

