Updating the status of ex-Jets with their current teams: Part II (NFC)

With the preseason well underway, it’s time to recap how former Jets players who have since joined other NFL teams are faring. Which of these players look set to make their current team’s roster and contribute in 2022?

We looked at AFC players earlier this week and now we review NFC players.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Giants:

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is back with the Giants after his production was down in 2021. The rest of their ex-Jets - quarterback Davis Webb, offensive lineman Eric Smith and linebacker Austin Calitro - seem like long-shots, although Calitro did intercept a pass and racked up four pressures in the first preseason game. Webb passed for 204 yards and two scores against the Bengals this weekend. The Giants also released safety Jarrod Wilson in August and wide receiver Keelan Doss a few days ago.

Washington:

Linebacker Milo Eifler has the best chance of making the roster out of the three ex-Jets on the Commanders’ team. He’s listed as a third-stringer after playing three games for them last year and broke up a pass in the preseason opener. Offensive lineman Jon Toth and receiver/special teams monster Matt Cole are listed as fourth-stringers.

Cowboys:

Tarell Basham could be back after playing a rotational role with the Cowboys last year. He’s listed as a second-string defensive end. Kicker Brett Maher, who was briefly a Jet almost a decade ago, was listed as the second-string kicker behind Liam Hajrullahu and he came up short on a 61-yard field goal this weekend. However, the job appears to be his, as Hajrullaha was cut on Tuesday.

Dallas also had cornerback Kyron Brown and tight end Ian Bunting on injured reserve but Brown was released with an injury settlement this week.

Eagles:

The Eagles don’t currently have any ex-Jets on their team...

Packers:

...and neither do the Packers.

Bears:

The Bears had a league-high 10 ex-Jets on their team, although they cut Jeremiah Attaochu back in June. The only two who look certain to have a role are kicker Cairo Santos and long snapper Patrick Scales. Santos has made all eight of his kicks in preseason.

Tight end Ryan Griffin and quarterback Trevor Siemian should also make the team. They are currently listed as on the second unit. Siemian has three touchdown passes and no interceptions in preseason so far but has only completed 54 percent of his passes.

Cornerback Lamar Jackson and defensive lineman Trevon Coley and Mike Pennel are on the bubble. Coley is making a run at a roster spot as he has three sacks, a hit and a pass defensed in the first two games. Jackson has missed three tackles though.

Linebacker Javin White and guard Dakota Dozier are both on injured reserve.

Vikings:

Long-time Miami Dolphin Jesse Davis is listed as Minnesota’s new starting right guard but did give up a sack in preseason. In the secondary, Parry Nickerson and Nate Hairston are long-shots. Nickerson got beaten for a touchdown last week, while Hairston gave up a couple of first downs and had a defensive penalty this weekend.

Lions:

After a productive season last year, Kalif Raymond is listed as a second-string wide receiver and the number one punt returner. He had two catches for 52 yards in the first preseason game.

Former first round pick Jarrad Davis made his return to the Lions in the offseason but is still only listed as a third-stringer. Converted safety Godwin Igwebuike is considered a long-shot at running back but did rush for a touchdown this weekend.

Bucs:

Zach Triner is another long snapper that was discovered by the Jets but has made his long-term future elsewhere. He’ll be back in that role for the Bucs in 2022.

The rest of their ex-Jets are battling to make the roster with receivers Breshad Perriman and cornerback Rashard Robinson all on the bubble, while wideout Vyncint Smith was already released in the cut down to 80.

Falcons:

The Falcons picked up Anthony Firkser who should do a decent job for Atlanta as a reserve tight end. Offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison could make the roster as a backup, but cornerback Corey Ballentine struggled in coverage in the preseason opener so he seems unlikely to make it.

Saints:

The Saints have two key components of their defense that used to play for the Jets in linebacker Demario Davis and safety Marcus Maye.

On the offensive line, Derrick Kelly was just brought back and Josh Andrews is also on the third unit, but had two penalties in the first two preseason games. Tight end Chris Herndon didn’t make much of an impression and was released on Tuesday. They also released edge defender Sharif Finch in June.

Panthers:

Quarterback Sam Darnold’s status on the roster was strengthened when rookie Matt Corral suffered a season-ending injury last week. In the first preseason game, Darnold threw just three passes but one was a well-placed touchdown throw. He’s listed as co-starter with Baker Mayfield but they just announced Mayfield will start the opener.

On the offensive line, Pat Elflein is also listed as a co-starter with Bradley Bozeman, in another battle the ex-Jet seems destined to lose. Wide receiver Robby Anderson and, perhaps surprisingly, linebacker Frankie Luvu, are also listed as starters. Andre Roberts is also listed as the main punt and kick returner but probably won’t play on offense.

On defense, linebacker Julian Stanford and safety Juston Burris are both competing for a role. Burris is listed as a second-stringer after being injured last year. Stanford brings value on special teams but has struggled in coverage in preseason.

49ers:

Tight end Tyler Kroft has found himself a good role with San Francisco as George Kittle’s backup and he caught a 19-yard pass this weekend. In addition, Kerry Hyder and Jordan Willis are both competing to remain with the team at defensive end. Willis had four pressures in the first preseason game.

Rams:

John Wolford remains with the Rams and will continue to be listed as their number two quarterback. In the preseason opener, he completed 14 of 22 passes for 142 yards.

Seahawks:

Geno Smith is listed as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback but he suffered a minor injury last week. Smith is 20-for-33 for 213 yards in preseason but has had five pass dropped.

Fullback Nick Bellore, safety Jamal Adams, kicker Jason Myers and defensive lineman Shelby Harris are all also listed as starters, although Bellore will probably just be a special teamer and has actually been playing linebacker again in preseason. Myers missed one of his five kicks in preseason so far.

The only other ex-Jet on the roster is offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley, who is on the third unit.

Cardinals:

Somewhat surprisingly, the Cardinals list Jets cast-off Greg Dortch as a starter at wide receiver on offense and as the number one kick and punt returner. In preseason, he has four catches for 53 yards and a 55-yard punt return, although he did also muff one.

Perhaps even more surprisingly, Kelvin Beachum is currently listed as a third-stringer after starting at right tackle last year.

We’ll be back with with an update on who made their teams’ 53-man roster before the regular season...