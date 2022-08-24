Podcast: Jets Preseason Mailbag

Today we have our weekly mailbag podcast. Thanks as always to those of you who submitted so many great questions. As usual, there were more excellent questions than there was time to answer all of them. If yours did not make it on the show, feel free to resubmit it for a future mailbag installment.

Today we discuss whether the Jets’ slow starts are a cause for any concern, the role Lawrence Cager could have on the team this year, Cager’s chances of staying on the team if it comes down to him and Denzel Mims, all-time bad Jets preseason performances, the blame Jeff Ulbrich should get for the shaky defensive performance, Ulbrich’s job security, and the reasons for Bryce Hall’s major struggles the other night.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. If you enjoy the show, subscribe to receive notifications as new episodes are posted, and give the episode a thumbs up.