Updating the status of ex-Jets with their current teams: Part I (AFC)

With the preseason well underway, it’s time to recap how former Jets players who have since joined other NFL teams are faring. Which of these players look set to make their current team’s roster and contribute in 2022?

We will split this up into two parts, looking at AFC players today and NFC players in a day or two.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Bills:

The Bills signed Jamison Crowder, who led the Jets in receptions in each of his three seasons with the team to provide some pass catching depth. He’s on the second unit behind Isaiah McKenzie though.

On the defensive line, Shaq Lawson and Brandin Bryant are both listed as second-stringers. Lawson had a hit, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed this weekend.

Dolphins:

Miami made a couple of offseason signings with Raheem Mostert now listed as their starting running back and Teddy Bridgewater as the backup quarterback. Bridgewater completed just 10 of 20 passes at the weekend and was penalized for a safety.

Three other ex-Jets were battling for a roster spot at safety. Sheldrick Redwine was listed as on the second unit while Quincy Wilson and Elijah Campbell are considered long-shots. However, it was Redwine who was released in the cut from 85 to 80. Campbell had an interception and a pass breakup in their first preseason game while Wilson gave up five catches, including a 20-yard gain.

Patriots:

Nick Folk has a good chance to be the Patriots kicker again and he’s made all three kick attempts in preseason so far. Tristan Vizcaino is trying to win his job.

Running back Ty Montgomery, linebacker Harvey Langi and defensive lineman Henry Anderson each have a shot at a reserve role. Montgomery rushed for a touchdown in preseason action.

Steelers:

The Steelers currently list Art Maulet as their starting nickelback after he played a rotational role with them last year. They also recently claimed Hamilcar Rashed, who is listed as a third-string outside linebacker.

Browns:

Offensive lineman Blake Hance should make the roster after starting eight games last season. He’s listed as the number two right guard. Fellow lineman David Moore is a long-shot and Wyatt Miller was just released in the cut to 80. Cleveland also recently re-signed safety Jovante Moffatt after the Jets let him go.

Bengals:

The Bengals did not have any players who were former Jets on their team in 2021 and still don’t.

Ravens:

The Ravens picked up Morgan Moses in the offseason and he’s listed as the starting right tackle. They also have Jimmy Murray listed as a third-string guard.

Titans:

Randy Bullock has made all of his kicks in preseason so far to hold off Caleb Shudak to retain the placekicker role. Shudak was just placed onto the PUP list. Tennessee also has a few other ex-Jets that should make the roster.

Offensive lineman Corey Levin is listed as the second-string center and defensive back Shyheim Carter is also on the second unit having moved from safety to cornerback. Adrian Colbert, a recent addition, is a third-string safety and broke up two passes this weekend. Finally, Trenton Cannon is on the third unit at running back, but also listed as the number two kickoff returner.

Colts:

The Colts recently added wide receiver DJ Montgomery after his release from the Jets. He’s currently on the third unit and had a 22-yard catch last weekend but was released in the cut down to 80. They also released ex-Jets quarterback James Morgan in May.

Texans:

The Texans have a handful of potential contributors on defense that used to be with the Jets. Kevin Pierre-Louis is listed as a starter at linebacker, although he’s been dealing with an injury. Neville Hewitt is behind him on the second unit and Blake Cashman is on the third unit. Defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour, an undrafted free agent last season, is on the second unit, while safety Terrance Brooks is on the third unit, but has a shot because he is a good special teams player.

Jaguars:

Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi was a big offseason pickup for the Jaguars and should start for them. They also had pass rusher Wyatt Ray, although they just released him a few days ago.

Chiefs:

The Chiefs don’t currently have any former Jets players on their team.

Raiders:

Keelan Cole has a good chance to contribute for the Raiders at wide receiver this year. He’s listed as a second-stringer and has already caught eight passes in preseason. They also recently added defensive end Jordan Jenkins only for him to then immediately suffer a torn ACL.

Running back Austin Walter, wide receiver Isaiah Zuber and safety Matthias Farley are all not even listed as third stringers but Farley is a good special teams player so he could make the roster. He already has three special teams tackles in preseason.

Chargers:

Tevaughn Campbell played a valuable role in the secondary for the Chargers last season but he was only listed as a third-stringer during preseason and was just waived/injured on Tuesday.

Broncos:

Having started five games in his first two years, Calvin Anderson is now listed as the starter at right tackle. The Broncos also had two other ex-Jets on the offensive line but Tom Compton is on the PUP list and Ben Braden was just waived/injured earlier this month. Compton was just moved from active/PUP to reserve/PUP so he can return after the fourth game.

Quarterback Josh Johnson is currently listed as Russell Wilson’s backup and he had a great first preseason game with 172 yards and a couple of touchdown passes. He was 8-for-16 for 70 yards after starting game two. A couple of familiar names are listed on the fourth unit: Tight end Eric Tomlinson and cornerback Bless Austin.

We’ll be back with part two in a day or two...