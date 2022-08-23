Jets Cut 5 to Get Roster Down to 80

Today is the second of three roster cut down days for the 2022 NFL season. Every NFL team had to get down to 80 players on the roster by 4 p.m. ET today. The New York Jets accomplished this by cutting the following players:

Eddy Pineiro (kicker)

Elijah Riley (safety)

Isaiah Williams (offensive line)

Caleb Benenoch (offensive line)

Kai Nacua (linebacker)

Eddy Pineiro is the only mild surprise from that list. Pineiro did a serviceable job last year solidifying the kicking game for the Jets, long a sore spot for this team. Unfortunately for Pineiro, the Jets brought in competition in veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein this year, and apparently the Jets liked Zuerlein better.

Perhaps the best takeaway here is that two guys (Riley and Pineiro) who started multiple games for the Jets last year can’t make the top 80 this year. That is a small sign of progress for this team.