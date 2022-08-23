Seven Jets Pointing Up After the Preseason Win vs. Falcons

The Jets won last night. Here are some of the standouts from the game.

Chris Streveler: Two preseason games, two fourth quarter comeback wins.

Look, it’s easy to lose perspective when a quarterback shines in the second half of preseason games against practice squad level competition. Through the years we have seen the likes of Brett Ratliff and Matt Simms star late in preseason games for the Jets and never do anything noteworthy in real games. My guess is Streveler will fall into the same category.

Still, his performance combined with Mike White’s struggles could conceivably open a path to the roster for Streveler. Zach Wilson’s knee injury means the Jets will likely need to keep a third quarterback on their initial 53 man roster. Based on performance thus far in preseason, Streveler has a strong case to get the nod.

He didn’t do anything spectacularly, but he generally made the right reads and threw accurate footballs (aside from a pair of ugly deep attempts). He also brings some rushing ability to the table.

If the Jets ever had to play either White or Streveler in a real game, they probably would be in trouble. (Yes, I’m aware of what Mike White did against the Bengals last year.) Neither player seems like they have much of a deep ball. Streveler threw an interception down the field and another ugly attempt that was begging to be intercepted. It’s easy to blame Denzel Mims for the pick, but I thought both the decision and the pass were poor.

But when we are talking number three quarterback, the bar is low. Streveler has cleared it thus far in a way White hasn’t.

Lawrence Cager: Three tight ends are roster locks. They are CJ Uzomah, Tyler Conklin, and Jeremy Ruckert. If we presume the team will keep four, that leaves one spot. If preseason performance has anything to do with it, Cager should get that spot. The converted wide receiver continued to impress with 3 catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Jonathan Marshall/Tanzel Smart: There might only be room for one of them. If that is the case, they are making the decision tough. Marshall lived in the Atlanta backfield for a portion of the second half, racking up 5 tackles, including two for a loss, and a sack. Smart controlled the point of attack winning his assignments while registering 3 tackles.

Micheal Clemons: I thought Clemons built on a stellar preseason debut with another strong game. He showed a good motor, twice chasing down a runner as the unblocked guy at the end of the line on the backside. He also did solid work collapsing the pocket drawing multiple penalties.

Jamien Sherwood: It’s difficult to say how much preseason matters, but Sherwood looked good playing against Atlanta’s first team defense and continued to have success as the game progressed. He finished with 4 tackles.

Bradlee Anae: I don’t see how he makes the team given how crowded things are at defensive end, but he twice showed discipline staying at home to stop a bootleg. One of them turned into a fumble which he recovered and returned for a touchdown.