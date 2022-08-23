Podcast: Chris Streveler Leads the Jets to Another Preseason Comeback Win

Love live Chris Steveler, the new franchise quarterback of the Jets!

Of course that is a joke. Streveler did, however, lead the Jets to a second preseason comeback victory last night. The Jets beat the Falcons 24-16. In the process, Streveler might have made the battle for number three quarterback a competition. Mike White struggled badly. It is looking more and more like White’s spectacular effort against the Bengals last year was an aberration. With Zach Wilson injured, the Jets are likely to keep three quarterbacks on their initial 53 man roster, and Streveler has a strong case for the job.

On today’s podcast we discuss the quarterback situation. Then the focus turns on to the disappointments and standouts from last night. It was an ugly game to watch overall, and there were some bad outings from the Jets. There also were some players who helped their cause. We will talk about all of this and more.

Thanks for listening/watching.