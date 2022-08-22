Final Score: Jets 24, Falcons 16

In the second game of the Jets 2022 preseason, the New York Jets defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 24 - 16.

In a game in which the Jets rested most of their starters, the Falcons started the game with many of their starters on the field, and it showed. The Falcons manhandled the Jets in the first half, putting up 275 yards of offense and scoring on four of their five possessions. Bryce Hall was getting picked on, and beaten, constantly in a nightmare of a performance. At the half the score was Falcons 16, Jets 3, with Denzel Mims being one of the few Jets to put together a positive performance.

Early in the 3rd quarter Chris Streveler the Defense Leveler entered the game for the Jets, and the Falcons had to abandon all hope of winning. Streveler led the Jets on two long touchdown drives to make it four straight drives over the last two games that Streveler led the Jets into the end zone. The Jets took the lead at 17 - 16, then Bradley Anae made a great play on a strip sack and fumble recovery to score a touchdown and give the Jets an 8 point lead. After the Falcons turned the ball over on downs deep in Jets territory Streveler ran the four minute offense to perfection, running out the clock to secure the Jets victory.

Aside from GOAT Streveler, I thought Rachad Wildgoose, Bradley Anae and Jonathan Marshall, all bubble players, stood out on defense. On offense I thought Lawrence Cager helped his cause with some big plays. Denzel Mims made some plays, but once again hurt his cause with a costly penalty. With the victory the Jets now have not lost in their last 5 preseason games, a meaningless statistic if ever there was one, but it’s better than losing.

We will provide more in depth commentary later. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.