Jets vs Falcons Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons is in the books, and the Jets are getting dominated by the Falcons, 16 - 3 in a scintillating barnburner.

The Jets opened on defense and the Falcons marched right down the field on a drive highlighted by Kyle Pitts beating Bryce Hall for a 52 yard completion. The Jets defense held in close, limiting the Falcons to a 23 yard field goal and a 3-0 early lead.

After the Jets first drive went nowhere, the Falcons again marched right down the field. They moved 75 yards for a touchdown on a drive highlighted by Bryce Hall getting beat twice more, including on the touchdown. It was a nightmarish start to the game for Hall.

The Jets then squandered a golden opportunity. On a drive starting at the 50 yard line the Jets managed to move just 6 yards on offense before punting. The Jets offense with most of the starters out were completely ineffective in the early going.

The Falcons then marched right down the field on a drive where you guessed it - Bryce Hall was again beaten for a big gain. If Hall wants to start, this game won’t be his best evidence in support of that. The Falcons stalled at the Jets 6 yard line and settled for a short field goal and a 13 - 0 lead.

The Jets offense went nowhere again and the Falcons followed up with a long, sloppy, penalty filled drive ending in another short field goal and a 16 - 0 Falcons lead. The Jets then closed out the half with a field goal drive in which Denzel Mims did most of the damage. We go into the second half with the Jets trailing by 13 points in a thoroughly humiliating performance.

From here on out we get to see the scrubs for both teams. Whether the Jets scrubs outscore the Falcons scrubs or vice versa isn’t very important. The individual performances are what matters here, as the back of the roster guys strive to make it through the impending roster cuts.

Enjoy the second half everyone.