Jets vs Falcons Game Thread

The New York Jets play the Atlanta Falcons in the second of three 2022 preseason games tonight in a rare Monday night appearance for the Jets. These two teams last met in England less than a year ago, when Matt Ryan lit up the Jets’ porous pass defense to the tune of 342 passing yards and two touchdowns en route to a 27-20 Falcons victory. Ryan has since departed for greener pastures in Indianapolis, and Zach Wilson is injured, so the two starting quarterbacks from last year’s not-so-epic duel will both be absent tonight. Robert Saleh has announced most of the Jets starters will not see action tonight, making this game more like the traditional last preseason game Scrub Bowl than the traditional penultimate dress rehearsal. So buckle up and get ready for some sloppy football as we watch a ton of guys from both teams who won’t make an NFL roster this year.

It’s the (pseudo) New York Jets and the (pseudo) Atlanta Falcons in Monday night action. Please leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.