Podcast: Jets vs. Falcons Preview

The Jets take the field tonight for the second time this preseason. On today’s podcast I preview the game.

Evaluating preseason games is different from evaluating regular season games. The focus in preseason isn’t the final score. The individual performances matter more. Some players are looking to continue a good start. Others are looking to bounce back from a rough training camp and/or preseason. Others still are competing in a position battle. And there are the guys at the end of the roster battling for a spot on the 53 and a chance to stay in the league.

On this episode I give my players to watch across the starters, the backups, and the lower tier players.

Locked On Jets is on YouTube. Subscribe there or anywhere podcasts are found. If you enjoy the show, give it a thumbs up on YouTube as this really helps the channel.