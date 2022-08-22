Jets vs. Falcons: Game Time, TV, Announcers, Online Streaming, and More

The Jets play the Falcons tonight in the second preseason game of 2022. The game will be played at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 pm Eastern.

Most preseason games have a limited coverage area on local broadcasters. Tonight’s game is an exception. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you do not have ESPN, My9 will simulcast the ESPN feed in the New York area. In you live in Atlanta, WSB 2 will do the same.

Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Dan Orlovsky will be on the call for ESPN.

The game will be streamed on the ESPN app (users will need a cable log in or subscription) and NFL+, the NFL’s recently renamed streaming service. Subscriptions begin at $4.99 per month.

If you miss tonight’s game but are able to stay up late (or get up really early), NFL Network will be replaying the Jets vs. Falcons game at 3:00 am Eastern.