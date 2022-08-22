New York Jets Flight Connections 8/22/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. Today is the Jets second preseason game - against the Atlanta Falcons. The two teams have had joint practices together over the weekend, where reports speculated that the Jets were getting the better of the Falcons for most of that practice time. While that doesn’t necessarily mean anything, the hope is that those practices result in equal game results tonight. Robert Saleh has been going back and forth on playing the starters today, so that will be an interesting development to keep an eye on. Let’s hope Green and White are able to take home a W tonight. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Michael Nania - Highlights from NY Jets' second joint practice with Falcons
Michael Nania - Highlights: Jets, red-hot Flacco dominate scrimmage vs. Falcons
John Pullano - Jets vs. Falcons Preseason Game Preview
Michael Nania - Top 5 storylines to watch in NY Jets' second preseason game
Michael Nania - New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is facing a critical decision
Jeremy Brener - Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets Preseason: Will New York Jets Play Starters?
Justin Fried - The NY Jets should not play their starters against the Falcons
Justin Fried - 5 roster bubble players the NY Jets could trade this summer
Mark Cannizzaro - Jets QB Chris Streveler revels in camp opportunity
Michael Nania - Get ready for Tyler Conklin to explode in the 2022 NY Jets offense
Michael Obermuller - NFL Insider Gushes Over Jets’ Secret Star Performer
Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' Jermaine Johnson to have more complementary role
David Wyatt-Hupton - The NY Jets' free safety battle remains wide open
Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' Jason Pinnock coming 'full circle' after move to safety
Caroline Hendershot - Jets S Jason Pinnock: 'I Like Being Uncomfortable Because You Learn a Lot'
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Work out ‘Impressive’ Ex-Notre Dame Star Sheldon Day
