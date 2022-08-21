Jets Fans Agree Joe Flacco Is the Choice at QB While Zach Wilson Is Out

Today we have our latest installment of SB Nation Reacts.

Throughout the season and offseason, SB Nation asks fans for their opinions about their favorite team and the NFL in general.

This week we asked fans which of the three remaining quarterbacks on the roster should get the starting nod while Zach Wilson recovers from his knee injury.

First of all I’d like to give a big shoutout to the 93 percent of you who took this seriously and did not vote for Chris Streveler.

Flacco is clearly going to be the guy for the Jets. It has been clear for some time that they view him as a superior option to White. You could even argue this was the case last year when they promptly traded for Flacco after Zach Wilson suffered an injury.

I think most people realize how limited Flacco is at this point of his career. The question is whether White’s spectacular game against the Bengals last year was an indication of budding talent or a fluke.

It seems our voters view it as the latter.