New York Jets Flight Connections 08/21/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! By most accounts the New York Jets dominated these last two days in joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons. Does that mean much? Nope. We’re talking about two practices, one of which was without pads. That’s considerably less significant than a single regular season game. Remember last year, when the Jets beat the Super Bowl bound Cincinnati Bengals, beat the always tough Tennessee Titans, and had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the ropes with just seconds to play? Did those performances mean the Jets were a good team, or better than those opponents? Nope. Things happen. Any given day and all that jazz. So no, dominating the Falcons in a couple of practices isn’t particularly meaningful. But it sure beats the stuffing out of getting dominated.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in August:

Randy Lange - Jets DL Jermaine Johnson: 'I'm Fighting for My Life' as He Learns the Pro Game

Jack Bell - Jets HC Robert Saleh on S Jordan Whitehead: ‘You Don't Expect Guys Like Him to Get Out of the Building’

Ethan Greenberg - Jets-Falcons Practice Report | LB C.J. Mosley: ‘We Set the Tone Early’

Brian Costello - Jets’ Robert Saleh must turn potential into results in Year 2

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets’ offense looks good in joint practice with Falcons

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets’ Joe Flacco remembers days he was wide-eyed youngster

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' Robert Saleh waffles on whether to play starters vs. Falcons

Antwan Staley - Jets coach Robert Saleh 'torn' on playing starters vs. Falcons

Rich Cimini - Robert Saleh undecided on playing New York Jets' starters in second preseason game

Billy Riccette - New York Jets HC Robert Saleh unsure if starters will play Monday

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Stole Away Jordan Whitehead From Tampa Bay in Free Agency

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets LB Quincy Williams Handed Hefty Fine for ‘Bush League’ Move

Michael Obermuller - Jets Veteran Will Miss 1-2 Weeks Amid Roster Battle

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets’ Bradlee Anae Throws Haymakers During Falcons Joint Practice

Justin Fried - 5 NY Jets players with the most to gain in Monday's preseason game

Justin Fried - NY Jets dominated joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons

Nathan Smith - 5 positive takeaways from the NY Jets 2022 offseason

Billy Riccette - New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams fined for hit on Jalen Hurts

Quinn Allen - Quincy Williams slapped with $10,609 fine for dirty hit on Eagles' Jalen Hurts in preseason opener

Jim Cerny - Jets: 3 players who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.