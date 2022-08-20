Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 8/20

The Jets are back on the practice field today as training camp continues at the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Once again the Jets will be joined by the Atlanta Falcons. The Jets and Falcons will play Monday night in the second preseason game of 2022, but Atlanta flew up a few days early to take part in joint practices. The two teams practiced together yesterday and will again today.

By all accounts the Jets looked very good in yesterday’s practice. They seemed to have the better of the play.

How much does that matter? In reality it matters very little. This is just a practice. It isn’t even a preseason game. To the extent it matters, we will see today how much the Jets can carry over what happened yesterday.

