Podcast: Breece Hall and Michael Carter Give the Jets a Talented Backfield

In today's NFL positions don’t get much lower in value than running back. Backfields are largely by committee.

Of course there are outliers at every position. Calling a position low value doesn’t necessarily mean there are no impact players. There are just fewer impact players than other spots.

The Jets have a talented backfield. Rookie Breece Hall and second year back Michael Carter both have high expectations. The duo might make the Jets an exception, a team where the offense is based on running backs.

On today’s podcast I take a look at the Jets running back room. The discussion mainly centers on the 1-2 punch of young backs. I also briefly look at some of the players further down the depth chart.

