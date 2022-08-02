Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 8/2

The Jets continue their preparation for the 2022 season as they take the field for their latest training camp practice.

The team conducted its first practice in pads of camp yesterday. The team is going to be back in pads today. That means the action will resemble actual situations more than most practices. That is to say it won’t resemble actual game situations all that much. It just will be a little bit closer to live action.

This is a practice with fans in attendance so Jets fans will be able to see the team hit. The Jets are just a week and a half away from their preseason opener against the Eagles so the team will be looking to sharpen up its preparation.

The GGN Twitter widget is always prepared. It is embedded below to provide live updates from the day at Jets training camp. The widget refreshes automatically as new updates emerge.