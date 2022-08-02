New York Jets Flight Connections 8/2/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Yesterday the Jets defense put on a show, stopping the Jets offense in more ways than one. That didn’t stop Zach Wilson from putting on some Mahomes-esque magic, however. On one play, Wilson escaped the pocket, throwing across his body for a 70-yard completion to a wide open Elijah Moore for a touchdown. While we all hope that Wilson becomes a better pocket passer, it’s plays like those that will make fans fall in love with his talent. While the news that the team’s defense is outplaying the offense isn’t exciting to hear, it’s better than the offense smoking the defense. At least we know the defense is becoming more competent, even if the offense doesn’t seem spectacular - at least, not at this moment. Let’s hope both units impress going into the season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Daily (8/1) | Highlights, Stories & Photos from the First Day in Full Pads

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/1) | Zach Wilson Goes Deep to Elijah Moore & a Joe Flacco Rope

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlight | Zach Wilson Goes Deep to Elijah Moore for an 80-Yard TD

SNY - See Sauce Gardner, Mekhi Becton, and more in full pads at Jets camp | Jets Training Camp

Andy Vasquez - Jets training camp observations, Day 5: Zach Wilson progress report on a good day for the defense

Ryan Moran - New York Jets Training Camp Day 5: Quotes, injury updates, more

Nick Wojton - 3 observations from Day 5 of New York Jets training camp

David Wyatt-Hupton - 5 Players who impressed in week one

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Practice Report | Defense ‘On Fire’ During First Day in Pads

Brian Costello - Carl Lawson excelling, offense struggles late at Jets camp

SNY - Kwon Alexander on joining the Jets, what he brings to the defense | Jets Training Camp

Jack Bell - Kwon Alexander on HC Robert Saleh: ‘I Wanted to Come Back and Play for Him’

Brian Costello - Kwon Alexander already making presence known loudly with Jets

Michael Nania - First look at Kwon Alexander taking the field at NY Jets camp

Eric Allen - OC Mike LaFleur Is Teaching Advanced Level Courses at Jets Training Camp

John Pullano - Breece Hall Putting Multi-Purpose Talents on Display

Paul A. Edsen, Jr. - Jets Rookie OT Max Mitchell ‘Limps off the Field’: Report

Jack Bell - Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh Assesses the Guardian Helmet

Thomas Christopher - Robert Saleh dislikes the new Guardian Caps: And he has a point

Rivka Boord - Are the NY Jets better off for sitting out on the star WR market?

Rich Cimini - Inside the Jets' wild Idaho escape: S'mores, slides, Justin Bieber, Wayne Gretzky and football

Tyler Capossela - John Franklin-Myers is the swiss army knife of the NY Jets defense

Michael Nania - NY Jets to face backup QB in Week 2 following Watson suspension

Rivka Boord - Quinnen Williams airs Jets players' grievances over Madden ratings

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Announce First-Ever Green & White Day, 8/6

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.