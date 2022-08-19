Podcast: Life Without Zach Wilson

The Jets are without Zach Wilson for the next few weeks. The starting quarterback suffered a knee injury in last weekend’s preseason opener. The good news is that Wilson is expected to miss minimal if any time once the regular season gets underway. Still it is a possibility he will not be ready for Week 1 against Baltimore.

On today’s podcast I discuss the potential for life without Zach Wilson. Joe Flacco will step into the lineup if Zach is not ready to go. How will the Jets handle Wilson’s injury? What should hopes be for Flacco? What can he and can’t he do? How will the offense be structured? I address all of this and more on the show today.

