Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 8/19

Jets training camp continues today in Florham Park, New Jersey, at the team facility. Today they have company.

The Atlanta Falcons have come to town a few days early. The Jets and the Falcons play Monday night at MetLife Stadium. The teams will conduct joint practices both today and tomorrow in preparation for the game.

Tempting though it might be to read a lot into what happens today, it is important to remember this is still only practice. The biggest change is that the Jets will just be competing against different players.

In some ways this can be a good thing. Training camp has a zero sum nature to it. A good play for a Jets player typically comes at the expense of a teammate. Today either a Jet or a Falcon will make a play.

Still you can read only so much into what happens on the practice field.

The GGN Twitter widget is so intimidating that nobody would agree to compete against it in a joint practice. The widget is embedded below to provide updates from today’s practice.