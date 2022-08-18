Podcast: 2022 Jets Odds With Kyle Newman

Oddsmakers aren’t always right, but they need to be right more than they are wrong to stay in business. In this sense they are more objective than we are as fans. Joining the show today our friend Kyle Newman of Oddschecker to go through some of the key odds for the 2022 Jets.

We discuss Jets Super Bowl odds. Doesn’t that sound like easy money?

Aside from that, the Jets have some interesting bets discussing awards candidates. Zach Wilson is the most likely Jet to be MVP according to the odds. His chances don’t seem great, but the team does have a number of rookies who appear to be in the mix for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year. That should come as no surprise for a team with four rookies who were top 40 picks.

Thanks to Kyle for joining me, and thank you for listening/watching.