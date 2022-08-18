Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 8/18

The Jets return to the practice field today as training camp continues at the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

The Atlanta Falcons come to town tomorrow. Yes, we have to wait until Monday night for the second preseason game of 2022. The Falcons are joining the Jets for a pair of practices ahead of the game. Robert Saleh seems to be in favor of joint practices. The Jets had one last year in Green Bay ahead of a preseason game against the Packers. The team also will be practicing with the Giants next week ahead of the preseason finale.

Of course there are some advantages to a team practicing on its own so this will be a final day for the Jets to do what they want before that second preseason game.

