New York Jets Flight Connections 8/17/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Zach Wilson’s surgery was deemed a success; and without any further damage to his meniscus, his potential recovery time is only 2-4 weeks. I’d expect the Jets to play it safe with Zach Wilson, but at this point injury is becoming a real concern for the young quarterback. QB is a position where injury is least likely to happen - and having two within his first two years is not great for his development. Wilson will need to make sure that he’s able to stay healthy throughout the rest of the season, or his future with the team could be in serious jeopardy. Let’s hope he’s able to have a long and successful career. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Daily (8/16) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Tuesday's Practice
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/16) | Joe Flacco, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Denzel Mims & More
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Practice Report | ‘Joe Cool’ Gets Hot in Red Zone
Mollie Walker - Joe Flacco dominates, Denzel Mims has highlight reel TD for Jets
Phillip Martinez - Jets QB Zach Wilson's knee surgery a success, with no further damage uncovered
Geoff Magliocchetti - NY Jets get good news after QB Zach Wilson's knee surgery
Max Goodman - New York Jets Are Not Interested in Trading For San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Michael Nania - Jets WR Garrett Wilson compares Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson
Stephen Nixon - NY Jets RB Breece Hall could replicate Saquon Barkley's rookie season
Phillip Martinez - Duane Brown had other options but felt Jets were a ‘great fit’
Jack Bell - T Duane Brown All In on the Green & White: ‘I Feel We Can Do Great Things’
David Wyatt-Hupton - Classy Clemons
Mollie Walker - Jets' Sauce Gardner impressing with 'unique confidence'
Michael Nania - NY Jets have 4 defenders with longshot betting odds to win DPOY
Billy Riccette - New York Jets trim roster to 85
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Place Mekhi Becton on Injured Reserve; Release Four Players
John Pullano - Jets DE Carl Lawson to Is Set for Live-Game Action, Monday vs. Atlanta
Michael Nania - Jets' Tyler Conklin disapproves of C.J. Uzomah's Carl Lawson roast
Ryan Moran - Five New York Jets roster hopefuls helping their chances
Michael Obermuller - Jets WR Calvin Jackson Jr. Is Proving He’s ‘NFL-Caliber’
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Draft Bust Jabari Zuniga Could Emerge as Hot Trade Commodity
