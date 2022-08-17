New York Jets Flight Connections 8/17/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Zach Wilson’s surgery was deemed a success; and without any further damage to his meniscus, his potential recovery time is only 2-4 weeks. I’d expect the Jets to play it safe with Zach Wilson, but at this point injury is becoming a real concern for the young quarterback. QB is a position where injury is least likely to happen - and having two within his first two years is not great for his development. Wilson will need to make sure that he’s able to stay healthy throughout the rest of the season, or his future with the team could be in serious jeopardy. Let’s hope he’s able to have a long and successful career. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

