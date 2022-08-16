Jets Trim Their Roster to 85

After the first preseason game, teams are required to cut their rosters from 90 down to 85 players. The Jets did this on Tuesday by cutting four players and placing Mekhi Becton on injured reserve.

We've released DB Luq Barcoo, OL Derrick Kelly, DE Timmy Ward and WR Rashard Davis.



We've also placed OL Mekhi Becton on IR.



Ward might be the one mild surprise of the group. The 25 year old had a handful of decent performances last year, but he faced an uphill battle to make the roster on a roster crowded with defensive ends.

Davis made a nice catch off a tipped ball on the game-winning drive for the Jets against the Eagles. However, he primarily projected as a backup returner. He might have sealed his fate with a fumble on a return attempt.

Barcoo and Kelly always felt like long shots.

There is a good chance we have seen the last of the four players who were cut. Even with the expanded practice squads, we can presume the Jets will target players cut at a later date.