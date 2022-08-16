Zach Wilson Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery today per multiple reporters.

BREAKING: Zach Wilson's arthroscopic knee surgery was deemed a success, source tells ESPN. There were no surprises from the original diagnosis. They won't put him on the field until he's 100%, but good news for the Jets . #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 16, 2022

This is clearly good news for the Jets, although there are some indications that the initial timeline of 2-4 weeks might have been a tad optimistic.

No specific timeline for Wilson's return, but the fact that there were no surprises from the original diagnosis (meniscus tear) suggests it won't be an extended period on the sideline. Have to believe it'll be Flacco in Wk 1. https://t.co/S1YhTSxtm4 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 16, 2022

Jets QB Zach Wilson could return in 4-6 weeks: Source - The Athletic https://t.co/NBY287NCfS — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 16, 2022

This timeframe still has Wilson returning to action early in the regular season, but it would put Joe Flacco into a starting role as the Jets begin 2022.

In an ideal world Wilson will be ready for Week 1, but we might just have to settle for him missing minimal time. Given the fears after he suffered the knee injury Friday night, you still could see this timeframe as a positive. The Jets should have their second year quarterback under center for most of the season.

If Flacco gets the nod against his former team, it would be his first opening day start since 2019 when he was a member of the Denver Broncos.