Zach Wilson Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

By John B
NFL: AUG 12 Preseason - Jets at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery today per multiple reporters.

This is clearly good news for the Jets, although there are some indications that the initial timeline of 2-4 weeks might have been a tad optimistic.

This timeframe still has Wilson returning to action early in the regular season, but it would put Joe Flacco into a starting role as the Jets begin 2022.

In an ideal world Wilson will be ready for Week 1, but we might just have to settle for him missing minimal time. Given the fears after he suffered the knee injury Friday night, you still could see this timeframe as a positive. The Jets should have their second year quarterback under center for most of the season.

If Flacco gets the nod against his former team, it would be his first opening day start since 2019 when he was a member of the Denver Broncos.

