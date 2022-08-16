Podcast: A Look at the Jets Defensive Line

The most important spot on Robert Saleh’s defense is the defensive line. Yes, the Jets spent resources in the offseason revamping other spots on the defense, but no place on the unit has received a greater allocation of resources than the line.

On today’s podcast I discuss the defensive line. Based on what I have seen, I get the sense there are three primary roles up front. I discuss what they are and where the key players all fit.

I think it is fair to say with all due respect to Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed, and other prominent players that the defense will go as far as the line will take it.

If you enjoyed that, I have a bonus podcast for you today as I co-hosted Locked On NFL. Luke Braun and I discuss the quarterback battles with the Steelers, Seahawks, and Panthers mentioning a regrettable number of former Jets busts.