Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 8/16

The Jets are back on the practice field today as training camp continues at the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

The Jets are now gearing up for their second preseason game. That will come on Monday at MetLife Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are coming to town for a couple of joint practices at the end of the week so today represents one of the final times the Jets will be able to work just among themselves.

Duane Brown officially joined the team yesterday but is not yet practicing fully. Surely the Jets will try to get him up to speed as quickly as possible, but it isn’t clear whether he will be ready to take part in any preseason games.

