Podcast: Jets Win Preseason Opener; Zach Wilson Injured

The Jets won their first game of the preseason on Friday night over the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21. On today’s podcast we discuss what happened.

Of course, nobody cares that much about the final score of a preseason game. That certainly rings true for the Jets. The biggest story coming from the game was Zach Wilson’s injury. The quarterback left the game in the first half after going down while making a cut. Fortunately Wilson’s injury isn’t as severe as some initially feared, and his return should come close to the start of the regular season.

In addition to Wilson’s injury today we discuss some of the standout performances from the Jets, some coming from players battling for a roster spot who sparked Friday night’s comeback.

