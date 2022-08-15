Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 8/15

The Jets continue training camp today at the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

There is some minor news on this Monday morning as the signing of Duane Brown became official. Brown agreed to terms with the team late last week, but it took a few days for the contract to be signed and the veteran tackle to officially become a member of the Jets. The team will be looking for him to help provide offensive line stability.

The second preseason game of 2022 is a week from tonight. The Jets will be hosting the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. The Falcons will be coming to town early. On Friday and Saturday the teams will be meeting up for joint practices. This will be one of the final tuneups before Atlanta.

It wouldn’t be fair to put the GGN Twitter widget into a joint practice. The widget is a dominant force. No other team could keep up with it. The widget is embedded below to provide updates from another day at Jets camp.