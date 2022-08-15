New York Jets Flight Connections 8/15/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. Tomorrow we find out if Zach Wilson will be missing significant time this season, or if the QB will only miss 2-4 weeks. It all depends on the severity of his injured meniscus. In the meantime, it seems that Joe Flacco may lead the offense while Wilson is out. This, however, I disagree with. Flacco is a good quarterback, but the offense is quite limited with a QB who can’t run behind what’s likely to be a below-average offensive line. While there may be a collective groan for ‘Mike White truthers’, his youth and potential upside should be the route the Jets go in a season that shouldn’t expect a playoff berth. Starting Flacco means the opposite - and in that case, should put everyone’s job on notice if they fail to live up to expectations this season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Daily (8/14) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Sunday's Open Practice

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/14) | Joe Flacco to Elijah Moore and Corey Davis & a Toe Tapping Catch

Eric Allen - Jets Practice Report | George Fant Makes Switch to RT

Max Goodman - Why New York Jets OT George Fant Is Returning to Right Tackle

Cameron DaSilva - Carl Lawson and Grant Hermanns fight during Jets practice

Jack Bell - Jets QB Zach Wilson on His Way to L.A.; Knee Procedure Scheduled for Tuesday

Phillip Martinez - Zach Wilson to have knee surgery Tuesday, Jets remain 'optimistic'

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson's injury timing 'terrible'

Andy Vasquez - With Zach Wilson surgery date set here’s what’s next for Jets at quarterback

Geoff Magliocchetti - This New York Jets season is far from sunk without Zach Wilson

ESPN Staff - NFL training camp updates 2022 - Joe Flacco steps up for Jets during Zach Wilson's recovery

Randy Lange - War Horse Joe Flacco Set to Take Jets' QB Reins While Zach Wilson Rehabs

SNY - Joe Flacco on Zach Wilson's injury, being the oldest guy in the locker room | Jets News Conference

Michael Nania - These 3 D-linemen shined in NY Jets preseason opener

Justin Fried - NY Jets rookie Micheal Clemons had a monster preseason debut

Michael Nania - How did NY Jets' rookies perform in preseason debut?

Ryan Rosenberg - 4 NY Jets players set to benefit from offseason moves

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.