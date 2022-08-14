New York Jets Flight Connections 08/14/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Jets fans everywhere breathed a sigh of relief yesterday after the results of Zach Wilson’s MRI test came in. Wilson was diagnosed with a torn meniscus and a bone bruise on his right knee. Wilson is expected to have surgery and return to action within 2 - 4 weeks. That puts him in line to possibly miss no regular season action, or at worst maybe a game or two, assuming the surgery happens quickly and effectively and the recovery contains no complications. Considering speculation of a season ending ACL tear was running rampant a day ago, this is good news indeed for the Jets’ young quarterback.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in August:

John Pullano - Jets Fourth-String QB Chris Streveler Answers Call

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Takeaways | Jets Rally for Preseason Win Vs. Eagles

Brian Costello - Jets' Zach Wilson has bone bruise and meniscus tear injury

Brian Costello - Three non-Zach Wilson takeaways from Jets' first preseason game

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets' season already in peril after Zach Wilson's injury

NY Daily News - Jets QB Zach Wilson suffered meniscus tear, bone bruise: reports

Bill Reinhard - Jets legend Joe Klecko talks Hall of Fame chances, more in Q&A

Mike Lupica - Lupica: Zach Wilson, Joe Namath and tale of Jets' August woes

Rich Cimini - New York Jets QB Zach Wilson out 2-4 weeks after suffering bone bruise, torn meniscus, sources confirm

JetsFix - In-depth Analysis: Jets-Eagles Preseason Week 1 - Defense

JetsFix - In-depth Analysis: Jets-Eagles Preseason Week 1 - Offense

JetsFix - In-depth Analysis: Jets-Eagles Preseason Week 1 - Special Teams

Max Goodman - New York Jets LB Quincy Williams Takes Responsibility After Dirty Hit on Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Max Goodman - How Long New York Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Be Out After Preseason Knee Injury

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets’ Robert Saleh Calls out Quincy Williams: "Egregiously Awful"

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Zach Wilson Set for Surgery, Jets Return Timetable Revealed

Michael Obermuller - Jabari Zuniga Headlines Jets’ 5 Biggest Risers vs. Eagles

Glenn Naughton - Report: Wilson has Bone Bruise, Ligaments Intact

Glenn Naughton - Winners and Losers From Jets win Over Eagles

Glenn Naughton - Zach Wilson Update: QB Could be Ready for Week 1

Edward Rollo - 5 things we learned from the NY Jets preseason win over the Eagles

Justin Fried - Zach Wilson injury update is best-case scenario for the NY Jets

Cameron DaSilva - Jets QB Zach Wilson to miss 2-4 weeks with bone bruise, meniscus tear

Cameron DaSilva - Robert Saleh: Quincy Williams’ hit on Jalen Hurts ‘egregiously awful’

Ryan Moran - Jets may have dodged a huge injury bullet with Zach Wilson

Jim Cerny - La’Mical Perine among 3 players battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason opener vs. Eagles

Jim Cerny - Jets' Zach Wilson dodges a huge bullet after knee injury

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.