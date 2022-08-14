New York Jets Flight Connections 08/14/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Jets fans everywhere breathed a sigh of relief yesterday after the results of Zach Wilson’s MRI test came in. Wilson was diagnosed with a torn meniscus and a bone bruise on his right knee. Wilson is expected to have surgery and return to action within 2 - 4 weeks. That puts him in line to possibly miss no regular season action, or at worst maybe a game or two, assuming the surgery happens quickly and effectively and the recovery contains no complications. Considering speculation of a season ending ACL tear was running rampant a day ago, this is good news indeed for the Jets’ young quarterback.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in August:
