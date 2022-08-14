Which Jets Position Group Are You Most Comfortable and Least Comfortable With?

Which position do you feel most comfortable with the Jets right now, and where do you feel least comfortable? I will leave the QB position out of this debate.

Let us know which position (offense and defense) you feel most comfortable with on the Jets and which position gives you the most angst, and why. To help you I will list the Jets’ current roster for your perusal.

THE OFFENSE

Offensive line

Tackle- Duane Brown, George Fant, Conor McDermott, Chuma Edoga, Max Mitchell, Parker Ferguson, Grant Hermanns, Greg Senat

Guard- Laken Tomlinson, Alijah Vera Tucker, Nate Herbig, Isaiah Williams, Derrick Kelly, Caleb Benenoch, Chris Glaser

Center- Connor McGovern, Dan Feeney, Ross Pierschbacher

Running Backs

Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson, Zonovan Knight

Fullback

Nick Bawden

Wide Receiver

Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith, Tarik Black, Irvin Charles, Keshunn Abram, Rodney Adams, Rashard Davis, Calvin Jackson

Tight End

C. J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, Trevon Wesco, Kenny Yeboah, Lawrence Cager

THE DEFENSE

End

Carl Lawson, Vinny Curry, Bryce Huff, Micheal Clemons, John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, Jabari Zuniga, Jacob Martin, Bradley Anae, Tim Ward

Tackle

Sheldon Rankins, Nathan Shepherd, Jonathan Marshall, Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas, Tanzel Smart

Linebacker

C. J. Mosley, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Del’Shawn Phillips, Jamien Sherwood, Quincy Williams, Kwon Alexander, Marcell Harris, DQ Thomas, Kia Nacua

Cornerback

Sauce Gardner, D. J. Reed, Michael Carter II, Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, Javelin Guidry, Isaiah Dunn, Justin Hardee, Luq Barcoo

Safety

Lamarcus Joyner, Ashtyn Davis, Will Parks, Jordan Whitehead, Elijah Riley, Jason Pinnock, Tony Adams

Special Teams

Greg Zuerlein, Eddy Pineiro, Braden Mann, Thomas Hennessy

So what do you say?

Poll Which area do you feel least comfortable with? Offensive Line

Running Backs

Receiver

Tight End

Defensive Line

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safety

Special Teams vote view results 33% Offensive Line (51 votes)

3% Running Backs (5 votes)

4% Receiver (7 votes)

1% Tight End (2 votes)

7% Defensive Line (11 votes)

32% Linebackers (49 votes)

1% Cornerbacks (3 votes)

13% Safety (21 votes)

1% Special Teams (3 votes) 152 votes total Vote Now

Again what do you say?

Poll Which area do you feel most comfortable with? Offensive line

Running Backs

Receiver

Tight End

Defensive Line

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safety

Special Teams vote view results 0% Offensive line (1 vote)

29% Running Backs (41 votes)

19% Receiver (27 votes)

19% Tight End (27 votes)

21% Defensive Line (31 votes)

1% Linebackers (2 votes)

7% Cornerbacks (10 votes)

0% Safety (0 votes)

1% Special Teams (2 votes) 141 votes total Vote Now

Please feel free to give your reasons for choosing as you did below and educate the rest of us.