Which Jets Position Group Are You Most Comfortable and Least Comfortable With?

Which position do you feel most comfortable with the Jets right now, and where do you feel least comfortable? I will leave the QB position out of this debate.
Let us know which position (offense and defense) you feel most comfortable with on the Jets and which position gives you the most angst, and why. To help you I will list the Jets’ current roster for your perusal.
THE OFFENSE
Offensive line
Tackle- Duane Brown, George Fant, Conor McDermott, Chuma Edoga, Max Mitchell, Parker Ferguson, Grant Hermanns, Greg Senat
Guard- Laken Tomlinson, Alijah Vera Tucker, Nate Herbig, Isaiah Williams, Derrick Kelly, Caleb Benenoch, Chris Glaser
Center- Connor McGovern, Dan Feeney, Ross Pierschbacher
Running Backs
Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson, Zonovan Knight
Fullback
Nick Bawden
Wide Receiver
Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith, Tarik Black, Irvin Charles, Keshunn Abram, Rodney Adams, Rashard Davis, Calvin Jackson
Tight End
C. J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, Trevon Wesco, Kenny Yeboah, Lawrence Cager
THE DEFENSE
End
Carl Lawson, Vinny Curry, Bryce Huff, Micheal Clemons, John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, Jabari Zuniga, Jacob Martin, Bradley Anae, Tim Ward
Tackle
Sheldon Rankins, Nathan Shepherd, Jonathan Marshall, Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas, Tanzel Smart
Linebacker
C. J. Mosley, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Del’Shawn Phillips, Jamien Sherwood, Quincy Williams, Kwon Alexander, Marcell Harris, DQ Thomas, Kia Nacua
Cornerback
Sauce Gardner, D. J. Reed, Michael Carter II, Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, Javelin Guidry, Isaiah Dunn, Justin Hardee, Luq Barcoo
Safety
Lamarcus Joyner, Ashtyn Davis, Will Parks, Jordan Whitehead, Elijah Riley, Jason Pinnock, Tony Adams
Special Teams
Greg Zuerlein, Eddy Pineiro, Braden Mann, Thomas Hennessy
So what do you say?
Poll
Which area do you feel least comfortable with?
-
33%
Offensive Line
-
3%
Running Backs
-
4%
Receiver
-
1%
Tight End
-
7%
Defensive Line
-
32%
Linebackers
-
1%
Cornerbacks
-
13%
Safety
-
1%
Special Teams
Again what do you say?
Poll
Which area do you feel most comfortable with?
-
0%
Offensive line
-
29%
Running Backs
-
19%
Receiver
-
19%
Tight End
-
21%
Defensive Line
-
1%
Linebackers
-
7%
Cornerbacks
-
0%
Safety
-
1%
Special Teams
Please feel free to give your reasons for choosing as you did below and educate the rest of us.
