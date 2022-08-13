 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reports: Zach Wilson Out 2-4 Weeks With a Bone Bruise and Meniscus Tear

By John B
NFL: New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a bone bruise in last night’s preseason game against the Eagles.

Brian Costello reports Wilson also has a meniscus tear and will miss 2-4 weeks.

Adam Schefter adds additional insight.

Wilson left the game after a noncontact injury on a quarterback scramble. It looked like he was trying to cut inside. He quickly lost his footing and came up hobbling. Wilson left the game and did not return (not that anybody was expecting him to return to a preseason game no matter the injury).

One of my least favorite recent developments in the NFL is doctors tweeting out diagnoses of injuries they are watching on TV from their couch. Some of these tweets last night had Jets fans fearing the worst. It is not a worst case scenario, however.

The regular season opener is four weeks from tomorrow. Zach could be ready for it. If not, he projects to be ready to return early in the regular season.

