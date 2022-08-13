Reports: Zach Wilson Out 2-4 Weeks With a Bone Bruise and Meniscus Tear

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a bone bruise in last night’s preseason game against the Eagles.

Jets QB Zach Wilson suffered a bone bruise last night, per source. The ligaments are in good shape. More tests incoming on a potential meniscus injury to determine a timeline. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 13, 2022

Brian Costello reports Wilson also has a meniscus tear and will miss 2-4 weeks.

Jets QB Zach Wilson has a bone bruise and meniscus tear, per sources. He will miss 2-4 weeks. He will get a second opinion, but that is the belief right now. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 13, 2022

Adam Schefter adds additional insight.

Jets’ QB Zach Wilson has a bone bruise and a meniscus tear and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, as @BrianCoz also reported. Wilson will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address and correct the injury. Jets consider it fortunate news. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2022

Zach Wilson’s upcoming arthroscopic knee surgery is expected to determine whether he will miss closer to the two or the four weeks, per source. https://t.co/0I6IQxpLGK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2022

Wilson left the game after a noncontact injury on a quarterback scramble. It looked like he was trying to cut inside. He quickly lost his footing and came up hobbling. Wilson left the game and did not return (not that anybody was expecting him to return to a preseason game no matter the injury).

One of my least favorite recent developments in the NFL is doctors tweeting out diagnoses of injuries they are watching on TV from their couch. Some of these tweets last night had Jets fans fearing the worst. It is not a worst case scenario, however.

The regular season opener is four weeks from tomorrow. Zach could be ready for it. If not, he projects to be ready to return early in the regular season.