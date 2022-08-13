New York Jets Flight Connections 08/13/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The Jets won their 2022 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles last night, 24 - 21. Ordinarily that would be the story. Not today. The story today is that Zach Wilson came up limping after scrambling for a gain in the first quarter of last night’s game. Wilson sustained a no contact injury to his right knee and was immediately removed from the game. He walked off the field without assistance. An MRI will be taken, and then we wait for the prognosis. The Jets are hopeful Wilson will not be out for the year. Jets fans everywhere hope for the best and fear the worst. We’ll know more shortly.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in August:

