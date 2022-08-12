Zach Wilson to Undergo MRI Saturday on Injured Knee

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles with an injured knee. The injury was sustained on a scramble early in the game.

Head coach Robert Saleh provided an update on the injury in his postgame press conference.

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh told reporters tonight that Zach Wilson will undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of the QB’s knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2022

#Jets coach Robert Saleh tells reporters that he has no update on the knee of QB Zach Wilson, though he adds that the ACL is “supposed to be intact.” He’ll wait for the MRI for full results. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2022

It is a bit difficult to know for sure what Saleh means by “supposed to be intact,” but I’m not sure how much preliminary reports matter anyway. We are just a few days removed from Saleh indicating preliminary tests on Mekhi Becton’s knee were promising. We know how that turned out.

Generally I like to go into great detail in my articles for this website, but I don't think I need to explain to you what is at stake for Zach Wilson and the franchise. The MRI tomorrow will have significant implications for both the young starting quarterback and the immediate future of the Jets.