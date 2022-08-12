 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Zach Wilson to Undergo MRI Saturday on Injured Knee

By John B
/ new
New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles with an injured knee. The injury was sustained on a scramble early in the game.

Head coach Robert Saleh provided an update on the injury in his postgame press conference.

It is a bit difficult to know for sure what Saleh means by “supposed to be intact,” but I’m not sure how much preliminary reports matter anyway. We are just a few days removed from Saleh indicating preliminary tests on Mekhi Becton’s knee were promising. We know how that turned out.

Generally I like to go into great detail in my articles for this website, but I don't think I need to explain to you what is at stake for Zach Wilson and the franchise. The MRI tomorrow will have significant implications for both the young starting quarterback and the immediate future of the Jets.

