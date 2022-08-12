Final Score: Jets 24, Eagles 21

In the first game of the Jets 2022 preseason, the New York Jets beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24 - 21.

In a game that featured mostly backups for both teams, the Jets starters looked pretty awful in their brief appearance. In particular the Jets pass defense was absolutely atrocious, helpless to even slow down one of the lesser passing offenses in the NFL.

After the starters left the game with the Jets down 14 - 3, the Jets backups dominated the action the rest of the way. The Jets defensive backups allowed just 7 points over the final 3 quarters, and the Jets offensive backups put up 21 points, including a game winning drive in the last two minutes. Fourth string quarterback Chris Streveler had himself a day, putting together two touchdown drives in the final quarter, including the game winning drive. Streveler was the most effective quarterback on the field for the Jets.

Tight ends Tyler Conklin, Lawrence Cager and Jeremy Ruckert all had their moments on offense. The Jets offensive line also held up well considering they were playing without both starting tackles.

However, all of that is burying the lede. In this meaningless preseason game, the big story came in the first quarter. On the Jets’ second offensive possession Zach Wilson scrambled and went down with a no contact injury to his right knee. He was eventually able to walk off the field without assistance, but the specter of a serious knee injury remains. We now all wait to find out Wilson’s prognosis, hoping for the best but fearing the worst.

We will provide more in depth commentary later. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.