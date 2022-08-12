Jets vs Eagles Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles is in the books, and the Jets are losing to the Eagles, 14 - 3 in a scintillating barnburner.

The Jets opened on defense and provided only token defense as the Eagles marched right down the field on an 80 yard touchdown drive. The drive featured lowlights from Quincy Williams and Jordan Whitehead. Williams had an out of control, borderline dirty hit blowing up Eagles QB Jalen Hurts well out of bounds to incur a 15 yard penalty and extend the drive. Whitehead went for a big hit rather than wrapping up Dallas Goedert on the touchdown pass to end the drive. Goedert bounced off of Whitehead and waltzed into the endzone.

We then saw Zach Wilson take his first 2022 snaps with the Jets against another team. It did not go well. Wilson sailed an easy pass far over the head of Garrett Wilson on his first pass of the game. His next pass was a short completion to Tyler Conklin for a first down. His third pass ended up in the hands of Eagles defender Kyzir White. Wilson never saw White as he cut in front of Corey Davis on a short pass.

On the ensuing Eagles possession Philadelphia moved quickly from the 20 yard line in for another touchdown and a 14 point early lead. The Jets first team defense looked overmatched against the Eagles starters.

On the Jets second offensive drive Zach Wilson suffered a no contact right knee injury, ending his nightmarish 2022 debut. Wilson walked off the field without help, so hopefully this is not a serious injury. Mike White replaced Wilson under center and led a scoring drive that ended with a short Eddy Pineiro field goal to bring the Jets within 11 points at 14-3.

The rest of the half featured mostly backups from both teams, and the play predictably got less effective and more ragged. Neither team scored after the Jets field goal, so we go into the second half with the Jets trailing by 11 points.

From here on out we get to see the scrubs for both teams. Whether the Jets scrubs outscore the Eagles scrubs or vice versa is irrelevant. The individual performances are what matters here, as we get our first long looks at some young players for the Jets.

We go into the second half with hope and trepidation, as the diagnosis for Zach Wilson’s right knee looms large.

Enjoy the second half everyone.