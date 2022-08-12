Jets vs Eagles Game Thread

It’s finally here. The New York Jets play the Philadelphia Eagles to open the Jets preseason schedule. After one of the best offseasons in New York Jets history (at least on paper), in which the Jets brought in new talent upgrades at numerous positions, we finally get to see a glimpse of what the Jets will look like going forward. A glimpse is all it will be, as Zach Wilson and the rest of the starters are unlikely to play much beyond the first quarter. Some veteran starters may be healthy scratches tonight, while others will be out injured. Most of the game will consist of a scrub bowl: Jets back of the roster guys versus Eagles back of the roster guys. After halftime we’ll be seeing mostly players who will be gone by the regular season opener. Oh, the joys of preseason football!

Nonetheless, it’s better than talking about practices, most of which we never actually see. Now we get to talk about scrubs playing scrubs, most of whom we’ll never see again after the preseason. Progress.

It’s the (pseudo) New York Jets and the (pseudo) Philadelphia Eagles, kicking off the 2022 NFL preseason for both teams. Please leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.