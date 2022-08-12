Podcast: Jets vs. Eagles Preseason Preview

The Jets open their 2022 preseason tonight in Philadelphia. They will be facing the Eagles.

This game feels a bit odd since starters will actually see the field. Traditionally the Jets and the Eagles play the final week of the preseason in a game where only backups take part.

On today’s podcast I break down what to watch in the game. Previewing a preseason game is a bit different than previewing a regular season game. In the regular season we are focused on key matchups. Preseason is more about the Jets than it is about winning. The results will tell us something about where key players currently stand as well as shaping position and roster battles. The final score is not particularly important. Individual performances matter more.

