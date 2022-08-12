Jets vs. Eagles: Game Time, TV, Announcers, Online Streaming, and More

The Jets and the Eagles kick the preseason off tonight in Philadelphia. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm Eastern.

Locally the game will be carried on WCBS 2. The great Ian Eagle and Anthony Becht will call the game.

This year the Jets have extended their television footprint for the preseason. They used to only broadcast their preseason games to New York, but two additional channels have been added. The Jets feed will also be shown on WPTZ 5 Plattsburgh and WPTX 51 Portland (Maine).

You can also see the Eagles feed of the game called by Scott Graham and Ross Tucker on WCAU 10 Philadelphia, WPMT 43 Harrisburg, WOLF 56 Scranton, WWCP 8 Johnstown, and WMDT 47.2 Salisbury (Maryland).

If you don’t live in any of these markets, you can stream the game by subscribing to NFL+. NFL+ is the league’s streaming service. The NFL claims it’s new, but it really is just the new name for a service that has already existed for years. Subscriptions start at $4.99 per month or $29.99 for the year.

NFL Network will also replay the game at 6:00 am Eastern tomorrow morning and 4:00 pm Tuesday afternoon.