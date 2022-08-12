New York Jets Flight Connections 8/12/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. New York Jets football is finally here - and I, for one, couldn’t be more excited. With the Jets facing the Eagles today, we’ll finally get a glimpse of how the team looks as a unit. Hopefully, that leaves a better impression than what we were left with last year. With Mekhi Becton done for the year, the Jets signed veteran Duane Brown. Brown is likely to fill in at LT while the Jets will probably move George Fant to RT. With Fant looking for a contract extension, hopefully the Jets view him as valuable as a LT when the money is handed out - it’s likely Fant walks if otherwise. It’ll be interesting to see how everything unfolds. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Eric Allen - Jets-Eagles Preseason Game Preview

SNY - Here’s what to look for in the Jets’ first preseason game of 2022 | SportsNite

Michael Nania - 5 team-wide preseason goals for the NY Jets

Kevin Patra - Jets' Carl Lawson eager to play Friday vs. Eagles: 'I want it as bad as you want to breathe'

Mark Cannizzaro - Zach Wilson's critical Year 2 with Jets begins vs. Eagles

SNY - Zach Wilson year two expectations from Connor Rogers, Bart Scott, and Willie Colon | Jets Nation: Inside Camp

Kelsey Dallas - New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson shares what it’s like to be NFL player

Garrett Stepien - Jets signing Duane Brown after Mekhi Becton injury

Geoff Magliocchetti - New York Jets sign Pro Bowl OT Duane Brown (Report)

Justin Fried - Duane Brown chose the NY Jets over other playoff contenders

Michael Nania - A breakdown of Jets OT Duane Brown's pass and run-block ranks

Connor Hughes - Duane Brown's signing helps Jets avoid O-line crisis

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Joe Douglas had no choice but to sign Duane Brown, but questions about long-term offensive line plan linger

David Wyatt-Hupton - Long-term implications of Becton injury

Randy Lange - Alijah Vera-Tucker: Jets OL Must Move On Despite 'Devastating' Injury to Mekhi Becton

Benjamin Jacob - Why NY Jets fans should not be hitting the panic button

Rivka Boord - What will be considered a successful season for the 2022 NY Jets?

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Carl Lawson has ‘ridiculous expectations’ for himself this season after lost 2021: ‘I want it all’

SNY - Carl Lawson explains why Jets' defense is so well-rounded | Jets Nation: Inside Camp

Jack Bell - TE Tyler Conklin Has Been a ‘Pleasant Surprise’ for the Jets

Brian Costello - Tight end Tyler Conklin ready to break out with Jets

Ryan Moran - Why new Jets TE Tyler Conklin is primed for a big 2022

Michael Obermuller - Jets DT Solomon Thomas Named as Unexpected Roster ‘Lock’

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Bilal Powell

