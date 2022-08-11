Podcast: Jets Sign Duane Brown

After Mekhi Becton went down with a season ending knee injury early in the week, the Jets had a major hole at the tackle position. Without a credible internal option, a move was likely to come. Whether it would be a signing or a trade was unclear.

We did know Duane Brown was an option. The veteran tackle visited the Jets last weekend before Becton was even hurt. If there was mutual interest in a backup role, once a starting job opened up the odds of a Jets-Brown union rose.

Today the Jets and Brown agreed to terms on a two year deal. On today’s podcast I discuss the move.

Brown isn’t the player he once was. The Jets will try to squeeze a quality year out of him. He just was the best option the Jets had available to them.

If you enjoy the show, give it a thumbs up.