Jets Sign Duane Brown to a Two Year Contract

It comes as little surprise, but the Jets agreed to terms on Thursday with veteran tackle Duane Brown on a 2 year, $22 million contract.

Sources: Five-time Pro-Bowl OT Duane Brown is signing with the New York Jets, who lost OT Mekhi Becton earlier this week to a likely season-ending knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2022

Comp update: Jets are giving Duane Brown a two-year, $22 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2022

This comes as little surprise. The Jets and Brown had mutual interest. The veteran tackle visited the team over the weekend, and this was before Mekhi Becton’s injury when Brown was being vetted for a backup role. Becton going down for the season increased the urgency.

Brown has had a long and distinguished NFL career. Originally a first round pick of the Texans in 2008, he has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times and an All Pro team three times. His most recent Pro Bowl selection was last season, although his unsigned status well into August suggests that might have been based more on reputation than his play.

The Jets publicly expressed confidence in their tackle situation after Becton went down, but that always felt like posturing. The team almost certainly had to make an outside move. Now the question is how quickly Brown can get into game shape and develop chemistry with the other offensive linemen.