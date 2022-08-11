New York Jets Flight Connections 8/11/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. We finally get Jets football, as tomorrow the Jets will play the Philadelphia Eagles for their first preseason game. As Jets fans are painfully aware, the team has yet to win a regular season game against the Eagles. While it won’t be the same if the team were to win in preseason, it would be nice to see nonetheless. One thing to keep an eye on is the Jets offensive line, and who could potentially find themselves as the starter opposite George Fant this year - assuming the team doesn’t sign a veteran or trade for one. In the end, let’s just hope that the team stays healthy and is able to play well. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Daily (8/10) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Wednesday's Practice
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/10) | Zach Wilson Makes a Sidearm Throw to Elijah Moore & Rushes for a TD
Andy Vasquez - Jets training camp observations, Day 12: Zach Wilson looks ready for Eagles, right tackle is ‘open,’ will Carl Lawson play?
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Practice Report | Zach Wilson’s Confidence Is ‘Unflappable’
Ryan Dunleavy - Zach Wilson bounces back in big way at Jets camp
Billy Riccette - Zach Wilson continues strong camp, New York Jets have better practice
John Pullano - As Jeremy Ruckert Returns From Injury, Rookie TE Is Beginning to Catch Up
Kristen Wong - NY Jets DT Quinnen Williams has been 'dominating training camp'
Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Jabari Zuniga Bulks up Sack Total at Training Camp
John Pullano - Jets LB Kwon Alexander Bringing Energy and Celebration to Defense
Billy Riccette - Brandon Marshall stops by New York Jets practice Wednesday
Robby Sabo - New York Jets 53-Man Roster Projection: Preseason Week 1 Edition
Michael Nania - 5 NY Jets players with the most to prove in preseason opener
Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: Jeff Smith’s Roster Spot ‘Safe as Anybody’
Randy Lange - Set to Return to Action, DL Carl Lawson Is More Pensive but Still Driven
Alex Smith - Jets' Robert Saleh excited for Carl Lawson to play in Friday's preseason opener
Ryan Moran - Takeaways from the New York Jets first released depth chart
David Wyatt-Hupton - What options do the Jets have?
Justin Fried - 6 offensive tackles the NY Jets can sign after Mekhi Becton injury
Corey Annan - Jets’ Kwon Alexander makes a bold declaration for the 2022 season
Rivka Boord - Predicting 2022 sack totals for New York Jets players
Poll
Will the Jets win against the Eagles tomorrow?
