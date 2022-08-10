Jets Preseason Podcast Mailbag

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag. Thanks as always to those of you who sent in mailbag questions. If your question went unanswered this week, please feel free to submit it again for a future mailbag installment. There is still plenty of time before the season begins.

Today we discuss whether the Jets should be looking to trade for a top end right tackle, whether there is a tackle in Philadelphia with ties to Joe Douglas worth targeting, whether Mekhi Becton’s injury recovery should have played a role in the side of the line he played, whether the Jets should look to trade for a star linebacker who could be on the block, the odd man out at defensive end, how good George Fant needs to be, and more.

