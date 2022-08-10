Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 8/10

The Jets are back on the practice field today as training camp continues in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Tuesday the Jets gave official word that they are expecting to be without right tackle Mekhi Becton for the season. Becton left Monday’s practice with an injury. Any hopes a strong offensive line performance in practice on Tuesday could calm nerves were quickly dashed. The offensive line reportedly had an ugly day leaving Zach Wilson in constant duress (or simulated duress since the quarterback can’t be hit in practice).

The preseason opens in just two days so this is a last chance for the team to tune up and prepare. The fake games are about to begin. The preseason will certainly have implications for roster and positional battles.

The GGN Twitter widget would be the undisputed starter on any team. It is embedded below to provide updates from another day at Jets Camp.