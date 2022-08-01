Podcast: Expectations for Zach Wilson

Even after a difficult rookie season, expectations remain high for Zach Wilson. That comes with the territory for a former second overall pick.

How good will Zach Wilson be in 2022? Just as important, how good do the Jets need Zach Wilson to be in 2022? That is the topic of today’s podcast.

Clearly the Jets are looking for Zach Wilson to be better than he was as a rookie. Every path to success includes appreciable improvement. However, I don’t think Zach needs to be an elite signal caller for 2022 to be a success. I don’t even think elite play is a fair thing to ask from Zach (or any other quarterback so young for that matter). I discuss in more detail on the show. I also spend some time talking about Joe Flacco and Mike White, the other quarterbacks on the roster

Thanks for listening and/or watching.